Horsebox stolen from farm in Northamptonshire village after padlock cut on barn

A horsebox was stolen from a farm in a Northamptonshire village after a padlock and chain on a barn were cut.

The incident happened in Weedon Lois, near Towcester on Thursday, April 20 between 2.15am and 2.45am.

Northamptonshire Police say the offender/s entered the secure yard after cutting the padlock and chain on the gate and stole the horse trailer from a barn. Damage was also caused to a second building during an attempt to gain access.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The Ifor Williams horse trailer is described as a galvanised steel trailer with access to the front and rear. It has capacity for two horses.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered a horse trailer for sale in unusual circumstances.

