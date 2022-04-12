WARNING: Graphic images.

A Kingsthorpe woman may have to face having her horse put down after the mare was attacked by a group of youths.

The attack took place on Monday, April 11 between 5.30pm and 7pm in Vicarage Lane when a group of young people chased a horse in the adjoining field, causing it to run through a fence and sustain life-threatening injuries.

The mare – called Millie, aged four - has been owned by Karen Widdicks for more than two years but her son, Martyn Widdicks, spoke to Chronicle & Echo on her behalf as she was upset following the attack.

Martyn said: “There was a group of five or eight kids, who went into the field and chased her around, chucking sticks and stones at her and she jumped the fence.

"We were at the vets for four hours trying to stitch her up and the vet said yesterday if the fence was a little bit higher, it would have killed her.”

The attack left Millie with gaping bloody gashes across the top of her leg and chest, where the fencing cut her. She has since been stitched up but only time will tell if she will survive her injuries.

Millie the horse was attacked by a group of young people in Kingsthorpe this week.

Martyn continued: “We have been going to her every hour to clean her. She can’t walk properly, she yowill never be able to walk without limping again; we are having to hand feed her because she can’t put her head down to eat properly.

"If the stitching doesn’t work and her muscles don’t heal then it will be a put down job.”

Images provided by Martyn show the group of young people, who entered the field prior to the attack.

Martyn is appealing for anyone who recognises those involved – particularly any parents, who recognise their child - to come forward to the police.

Anyone who knows any of the youths pictured is asked to get in touch with Northamptonshire Police.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Anyone who was involved or knows who was involved should call us on 101 quoting incident number 22000206147.”

Martyn wants to thank everyone who has helped and supported him and his mother as well as Rosie from Swanspool Vets in Wellingborough, who he said did an “amazing job” with Millie.