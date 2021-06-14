Horrific Rushden assault leaves man with fractured eye socket

Police want to speak to this man.

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after a brutal assault outside a Co-op in Rushden.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was repeatedly punched in the face between 2.50pm and 3pm on Saturday (June 12) after an argument with another man.

During the incident his mobile phone fell out of his pocket and the thug who punched him picked it up and threw it away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now police have released an image of a tattooed man, wearing a blue Puma vest, who they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 21000326492.