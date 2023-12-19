Honda Civic driver crashed on busy Northampton road while swapping music on car radio
Magistrates fined a driver who crashed a Honda Civic into a roundabout on a busy Northampton road after he admitted he had lost control while fiddling with his car radio.
According to court documents, Wilton Qyntel Emileus Emmett, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the time of the crash on Weedon Road on September 2, 2023. Northampton magistrates were told 31-year-old Emmett, of Ryland Road, Moulton, was “attempting to change music on his radio” before the vehicle collided into the roundabout and damaged road signs.
Emmett pleaded guilty without appearing at court in October and was sentenced under the single justice procedure earlier this month. He was fined £256 and ordered to pay a total of £212 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services. He was also handed five points on his licence.