Emmett was fined at Northampton Magistrates' Court over a crash on Weedon Road in the town

Magistrates fined a driver who crashed a Honda Civic into a roundabout on a busy Northampton road after he admitted he had lost control while fiddling with his car radio.

According to court documents, Wilton Qyntel Emileus Emmett, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the time of the crash on Weedon Road on September 2, 2023. Northampton magistrates were told 31-year-old Emmett, of Ryland Road, Moulton, was “attempting to change music on his radio” before the vehicle collided into the roundabout and damaged road signs.

