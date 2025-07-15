Homes evacuated after BOMB SQUAD called to quiet village cul-de-sac in Northamptonshire

Police were called to Pie Cor in Sywell (pictured) at about 5.35pm yesterday (July 14) to reports of someone having found a grenade.

Here’s why a bomb squad was called to a quiet village in Northamptonshire on Monday, July 14.

Northamptonshire Police were were called to Pie Cor in Sywell at about 5.35pm on July 14.

Officers say they were responding to reports of someone having found a grenade.

A police spokeswoman said: “A number of properties were evacuated for a short time as a precaution and in line with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) guidance.

“The EOD arrived and were able to establish that it wasn’t live and removed it.”