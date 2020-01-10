Home Office officially requests United States extradite driver over Harry Dunn's death

The Home Office has asked the United States to extradite the woman accused of causing the death of Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Suspect Anne Sacoolas is to be charged over the death of Harry, 19, in a crash near RAF Croughton in August last year.

Harry's family has been campaigning at home and in the US for Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK to face justice. She left the country shortly after the accident claiming diplomatic immunity.

In a statement released on Friday night, a spokesperson for the Home Office said: "Following the Crown Prosecution Service's charging decision, the Home Office has sent an extradition request to the United States for Anne Sacoolas on charges of causing death by dangerous driving. This is now a decision for the US authorities."

The spokesman for Harry's family, Radd Seiger, gave the following statement following news of extradition request: "I have learned that the extradition request for Anne Sacoolas has been delivered today to the United States Department of Justice in accordance with the requirements laid out in the treaty between the two countries and I have notified the parents.

"This will not of course bring Harry back, but in the circumstances of all that this family have been through, they are pleased with the development and feel that it is a huge step towards achieving justice for Harry and making good on the promise that they made to him on the night he died that they would secure justice for him.

"Despite the unwelcome public comments currently emanating from the US administration that Anne Sacoolas will never be returned, Harry's parents, as victims, will simply look forward to the legal process unfolding, as it must now do, confident in the knowledge that the rule of law will be upheld.

"They will simply take things one step at a time and not get ahead of themselves. However, no one, whether diplomat or otherwise, is above the law."