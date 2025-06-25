Home in Northamptonshire town boarded up as three-month closure order granted due to drug-related incidents

A house in a Northamptonshire town has been boarded up after a three-month closure order was issued by a court, following drug-related incidents and anti-social behaviour.

According to Northamptonshire Police, officers and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have been responding to reports of drug-related criminality and associated anti-social behaviour at an address in Willis Way, Towcester since April 2020.

The neighbourhood policing team, WNC and housing association Amplius, were able to secure a three-month closure order at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 16. The house was subsequently boarded up and the tenant was moved.

According to police, issues linked to the address were causing “misery” to other residents and the wider community. The team gathered information about the impact the escalating behaviour was having on others.

Following the court outcome, Sergeant Lorna Clarke of the Towcester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The issues associated with this property were causing real harm and distress to those living nearby and the wider community.

“We’re here to listen to and help our residents, and I am so pleased for their sake that we have been able to gather the evidence required to stop this address from continuing to blight the local community.

“We do not take the decision to apply for a closure order lightly, and it will always be a last resort once all other avenues have been exhausted.

“The closure order has brought much sought-after relief and peace of mind."

Councillor Thomas Manning, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northants Council added: “This kind of behaviour is not acceptable, and we remain committed to working closely with our partners to address these issues, making the area a safer place for our residents.

“We continue to urge residents to report any anti-social behaviour or criminal activity so together, we can take action and protect our communities.”

Anyone who enters the property before September 16, will be liable to arrest for breaching the order, according to police.

If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your community, you can report non-emergency crime to 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. In an emergency always call 999.