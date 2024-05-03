Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hermes has sat in the gardens of Holdenby for over 100 years and will be well known to the hundreds of thousands of school children and visitors who’ve walked by and admired him. He is an important copy of the famous “Seated Hermes” excavated from Herculaneum in 1758. His theft is a loss not only of an important historic work of art, but of a landmark feature much loved by the family, the community and Holdenby’s visitors.

The thieves, gained access via the A428, and undertook what appears to be a highly planned and targeted attack on this much-loved piece of heritage .

Holdenby’s Owner James Lowther says ” Mercury has been such an important icon for Holdenby and something I have loved since I was a child. His theft is almost unbearable for us, and everyone at Holdenby and we are praying for his return.”

Hermes

Jem Lowther has been a resident of Holdenby for 32 years and works with his family in the running of the public openings.

He said: “It is heart-breaking to see this much-loved piece of public art so crudely and cruelly cut from his pedestal. Those who stole him saw only a piece of metal that could be absconded with for private profit. We live in hope that he will be returned home, and urge anyone with information to come forward. “

Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity around the Holdenby Estate or House at these times or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000250727 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.