HMO landlord found guilty of operating eight unlicensed properties across Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A landlord has been found guilty of operating eight unlicensed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) across Northampton.

Faiz Hammed, aged 57, of Moulton Grange, was found guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 10 of managing illegal HMOs, as well as dozens of breaches of HMO management regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HMO were operated in Hinton Road, Obelisk Rise, Culworth Crescent, Kingsthorpe Avenue, Aynho Crescent and Chalcombe Avenue, in late 2019 and early 2022.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landlord had been running properties in Hinton Road, Obelisk Rise, Culworth Crescent, Kingsthorpe Avenue, Aynho Crescent and Chalcombe Avenue, in late 2019 and early 2022.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) housing enforcement team found a significant number of failings in the HMOs regarding fire safety, cleanliness and maintenance, and effective arrangements for the disposal of waste.

The operation also included Hammed’s brother Ahmed Saeed, of Dixon Road Northampton, who pleaded guilty to his involvement with one of the properties. Victoria Cebotari, or Icknield Drive Northampton, also pleaded guilty to her involvement in two of the properties.

Waheed Ahmed pleaded guilty to his involvement with one of the properties and has been sentenced previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “Residents’ health and safety was put at serious risk because of this landlord who defied the laws which are there to protect people and keep them safe.

“I am pleased the courts have recognised the seriousness of these offences and hope that the sentencing will act as an example to deter other rogue landlords and persuade them to comply with the law in future.

The District Judge deferred sentencing in the case of Hammed, Saeed and Cebotari to March 1, 2024.