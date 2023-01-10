Higham Ferrers man wanted on warrant after failing to turn up at court
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:13pm
Police have launched an appeal to track down a Higham Ferrers man who is wanted after failing to turn up at court.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Peter Williams who didn’t appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 19.
He had been charged with driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs on July 5 last year.
Anyone who has seen Williams or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101.