Higham Ferrers man wanted on warrant after failing to turn up at court

Call 101 if you know where he is

By Sam Wildman
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:13pm

Police have launched an appeal to track down a Higham Ferrers man who is wanted after failing to turn up at court.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Peter Williams who didn’t appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

He had been charged with driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs on July 5 last year.

Peter Williams
Anyone who has seen Williams or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101.