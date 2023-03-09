High value jewellery taken during burglary in St Mary's Road, Kettering

Officers investigating a high-value burglary in Kettering have released photos of stolen jewellery in a bid to recover it.

Between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Friday, February 17, a home in St Mary’s Road was broken into and a number of high value items taken, including distinctive rings, watches and other jewellery.

Police investigating the burglary are releasing images and drawings of some of these unique items and asking the public to get in touch if they have been offered them for sale, or have seen them in a shop or advertised online.

Some of the high value items of jewellery stolen in Kettering