News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

High value jewellery taken during burglary in St Mary's Road, Kettering

Police have released a photo of some of the stolen items

By Stephanie Weaver
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 8:37am

Officers investigating a high-value burglary in Kettering have released photos of stolen jewellery in a bid to recover it.

Between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Friday, February 17, a home in St Mary’s Road was broken into and a number of high value items taken, including distinctive rings, watches and other jewellery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police investigating the burglary are releasing images and drawings of some of these unique items and asking the public to get in touch if they have been offered them for sale, or have seen them in a shop or advertised online.

Some of the high value items of jewellery stolen in Kettering
Some of the high value items of jewellery stolen in Kettering
Some of the high value items of jewellery stolen in Kettering
Most Popular

Anyone with information about the burglary, or any of the items pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000102679.