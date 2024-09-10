Hero boy, six, tracked down by police and thanked after helping find missing children at Northampton park

A young people who helped search for a group of missing children in a Northampton park has been tracked down by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers working on the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team have now found the young boy who helped them in the search for a group of missing children.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 22, just after 4.30pm, when police received reports that a group of children had gone missing in Eastfield Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, they were found safe and well a short time later with a little bit of help from Mark - a six-year-old boy from Northampton who pointed officers in the right direction and ran ahead of them in order to assist on the job.

PC Jemma Barclay, PC Polly Scott, Principal Peter Fairbrother, PCSO Rose Turner and Mark at the front

At the time of the incident, Mark was wearing a blue spiderman jumper and officers thanked the young web-slinger last on Friday September 6 at his school in Eastfield.

A brief assembly was held to present him with a certificate and a police toy with Mark commended for his heroic community spirit.

PC Polly Scott from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We’re so pleased to have found #SpidermanMark and it was great to be able to formally thank him for his help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team know how important it is to forge good links with the community and to get help from such a young boy on that day in August was fantastic and filled us with pride and admiration.

“Thanks to the public as well for their help in finding Mark and I hope he considers a career with the Force in the future!”

Photo L-R is PC Jemma Barclay, PC Polly Scott, Principal Peter Fairbrother, PCSO Rose Turner and Spiderman Mark at the front