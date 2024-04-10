Here's why there was traffic chaos in Northampton town centre earlier today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s why there was traffic chaos in a busy part of Northampton today.

The area surrounding Bridge Street, outside Carlsberg factory, was heavily congested at around 11am today (Wednesday, April 10).

Police had closed off a lane and traffic was crawling through the remaining open lanes for the next hour.

Pictures from the scene at midday

Northants Police has since confirmed to this newspaper what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Just after 11.15am we were called to Bridge Street to reports of a collision between two vehicles.