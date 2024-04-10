Here's why there was traffic chaos in Northampton town centre earlier today

The incident happened at around 11.15am
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 10th Apr 2024, 17:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Here’s why there was traffic chaos in a busy part of Northampton today.

The area surrounding Bridge Street, outside Carlsberg factory, was heavily congested at around 11am today (Wednesday, April 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police had closed off a lane and traffic was crawling through the remaining open lanes for the next hour.

Most Popular
Pictures from the scene at middayPictures from the scene at midday
Pictures from the scene at midday

Northants Police has since confirmed to this newspaper what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Just after 11.15am we were called to Bridge Street to reports of a collision between two vehicles.

“Some people needed medical treatment but thankfully no one is believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries.”