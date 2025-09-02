Here's why there was a 'large police presence' in this Northampton street over the weekend

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:32 BST
Here's why there was a large police presence in this Northampton street over the weekend.

Residents in Duston reported seeing “lots of people and police presence” in Kerrfield Estate, Duston, on Saturday night August 30.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed what happened to this newspaper, saying: “Officers attended the Kerrfield Estate area at around 11.30pm on Saturday August 30, following a report of a large group of people gathering in the street.

"The group began to leave the area by vehicle and taxi and no offences were recorded.”

