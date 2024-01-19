Here's why there was a 'big' police presence at a busy car park in Northampton last night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here’s why there was a “big police” presence at a busy car park in Northampton last night.
Residents in Duston warned others in the area to “avoid” Limehurst Square last night (Thursday) because there was a “big police incident”.
Today (Friday), Northamptonshire Police confirmed that they were called out to the incident at 5.40pm because two men were fighting after dark.
A police spokeswoman said: “This incident happened in a car park in Limehurst Square at about 5.40pm last night (Thursday) when there was an altercation involving two men. One of the men tried to hit the other with a wooden bat."
Officers said that no serious injuries were sustained and no one was arrested.
Eyewitnesses said there were around three police cars and an ambulance called out to the incident.