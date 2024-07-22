Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s why police and forensic investigators were called to a flatblock in Northampton over the weekend.

At about 9pm on Saturday (July 20), police say they were called to Woodside Way, in King’s Heath, to reports of an assault.

According to an eyewitness, police taped off a block of flats where ‘blood was splattered on the walls’ and forensics teams were called in. A police presence remained at the site for the remainder of the weekend.

Police have confirmed today (Monday) that a man in his 40s suffered a broken nose.

Police were spotted at Paget House, in Woodside Way, King's Heath, over the weekend.

A 26 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries, according to officers. Anyone with any information should call police quoting incident number 24000431466.