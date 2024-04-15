Here's why 'nine police cars' were seen at a village near Northampton over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s why a large emergency response was called to a village near Northampton over the weekend.

Northamptonshire Police were called to High Street in Weedon on Friday night (April 12) at around 9.20pm.

Eyewitnesses said they saw around nine police cars and two ambulances at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police have since confirmed what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 9.20pm on Friday we received a call which raised the concerns for the welfare of a man who was standing on a bridge in High Street, Weedon. Officers attended and thankfully, helped the man to a place of safety.”