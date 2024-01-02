Here's why armed police were called to a busy neighbourhood in Northampton on New Year's Eve

One resident said the incident looked ‘like the chase scene from Line of Duty’

Here’s why armed police were called to a Northampton neighbourhood on New Year’s Eve.

Northants Police were called to a robbery at a business in Glebeland Road, Dallington, at 9am on Sunday (Dcember 31).

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a robbery at a business in Glebeland Road, Northampton, at 9am on Sunday, December 31.

“Three arrests were subsequently made: two 15-year-old boys, both from London, have been charged with robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. Both appeared before magistrates today (Tuesday, January 2) and have been bailed ahead of their next appearance at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

“A 13-year-old London boy also arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”