Here's why armed police were called to a busy neighbourhood in Northampton on New Year's Eve
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here’s why armed police were called to a Northampton neighbourhood on New Year’s Eve.
Northants Police were called to a robbery at a business in Glebeland Road, Dallington, at 9am on Sunday (Dcember 31).
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a robbery at a business in Glebeland Road, Northampton, at 9am on Sunday, December 31.
“Three arrests were subsequently made: two 15-year-old boys, both from London, have been charged with robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. Both appeared before magistrates today (Tuesday, January 2) and have been bailed ahead of their next appearance at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on January 9.
“A 13-year-old London boy also arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
One resident said the incident looked ‘like the chase scene from Line of Duty’.