Here's why armed police were called to a busy neighbourhood in Northampton on New Year's Eve

One resident said the incident looked ‘like the chase scene from Line of Duty’
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:46 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 17:46 GMT
Northants Police were called to a robbery at a business in Glebeland Road, Dallington, at 9am on Sunday (Dcember 31).

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a robbery at a business in Glebeland Road, Northampton, at 9am on Sunday, December 31.

Northants Police said a business in Glebeland Road was the target of a robbery on New Year's Eve at around 8am.

“Three arrests were subsequently made: two 15-year-old boys, both from London, have been charged with robbery and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. Both appeared before magistrates today (Tuesday, January 2) and have been bailed ahead of their next appearance at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

“A 13-year-old London boy also arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

One resident said the incident looked ‘like the chase scene from Line of Duty’.