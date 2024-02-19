News you can trust since 1931
Here's why a street in a busy area of Northampton was taped off by police throughout the night

Eyewitnesses say they saw the area still taped off this morning (Monday) at around 7.20am
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Here’s why a street just off a busy road in Northampton was taped off by police throughout the night.

Northamptonshire Police said they were called to Bouverie Walk, just off Wellingborough Road, on Sunday (February 18) at about 11.20pm, after a man was found with head injuries.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We are treating this incident as a suspected assault and anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 24000101230.”

Eyewitnesses say they saw the area still taped off this morning (Monday) at around 7.20am.