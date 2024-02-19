Here's why a street in a busy area of Northampton was taped off by police throughout the night
Here’s why a street just off a busy road in Northampton was taped off by police throughout the night.
Northamptonshire Police said they were called to Bouverie Walk, just off Wellingborough Road, on Sunday (February 18) at about 11.20pm, after a man was found with head injuries.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “We are treating this incident as a suspected assault and anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 24000101230.”
Eyewitnesses say they saw the area still taped off this morning (Monday) at around 7.20am.