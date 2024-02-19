Here's why a street in a busy area of Northampton was taped off by police throughout the night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s why a street just off a busy road in Northampton was taped off by police throughout the night.

Northamptonshire Police said they were called to Bouverie Walk, just off Wellingborough Road, on Sunday (February 18) at about 11.20pm, after a man was found with head injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We are treating this incident as a suspected assault and anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 24000101230.”