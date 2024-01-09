Here's why a police helicopter was circling a busy neighbourhood in Northampton last night

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following a suspected burglary at a residential address in the Headlands area of Northampton, shortly after 7pm yesterday (Monday, January 8), a 24-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with this incident after being found hiding on the roof of a house in Booth Lane North. He was safely removed from the roof with the support of the Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service. He remains in police custody.”