Here's why a police helicopter was circling a busy neighbourhood in Northampton last night

A 24-year-old man has been arrested, say police
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:49 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:49 GMT
Here’s why a police helicopter was out over a Northampton neighbourhood last night.

Many residents in Abington, Boothville and Headlands reported a heavy police presence, including a police helicopter, in their area last night (Monday, January 8).

Today (Tuesday), Northamptonshire Police has confirmed what all the commotion was about.

A police helicopter was called to the scene last night (Monday, January 8)A police helicopter was called to the scene last night (Monday, January 8)
A police spokeswoman said: “Following a suspected burglary at a residential address in the Headlands area of Northampton, shortly after 7pm yesterday (Monday, January 8), a 24-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with this incident after being found hiding on the roof of a house in Booth Lane North. He was safely removed from the roof with the support of the Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service. He remains in police custody.”

The spokeswoman confirmed that National Police Air Service (NPAS) assisted with the mission, as well as dog handlers and armed response teams.

