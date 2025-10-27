Here’s why a busy street and alleyway in Northampton town centre were cordoned off by police over the weekend

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police taped off Conduit Lane – an alleyway that links Market Square to Mercer’s Row – along with the surrounding footpath on Mercer’s Row in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 26).

A police spokeswoman said: “This was connected to an assault which occurred at about 5am on Sunday, October 26, in Conduit Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man in his 20s sustained a head injury which required hospital treatment. A 27-year-old man from Northampton was arrested nearby on suspicion of Section 18 wounding (GBH with intent) but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 25000627846.”