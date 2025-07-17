Here’s why a busy road near Northampton was closed off by police at rush hour

A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A45 Flore bypass.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.15am on Thursday, July 17, after a collision involving a white DAF HGV and a black Nissan Qashqai, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended. One man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident and reopened shortly before 11am.