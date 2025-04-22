Here's why a busy motorway roundabout near Northampton was taped off by police over the weekend
Northamptonshire Police were called to junction 16 of the M1 just before 7pm on Sunday (April 20).
According to officers, the incident involved a single-vehicle collision in which a white Hyundai i10 struck the Arnco barrier and other ‘street furniture’.
Police say two people were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.