Northamptonshire Police were called to junction 16 of the M1 just before 7pm on Sunday (April 20).

Here's why a busy motorway roundabout near Northampton was taped off by police over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police were called to junction 16 of the M1 just before 7pm on Sunday (April 20).

According to officers, the incident involved a single-vehicle collision in which a white Hyundai i10 struck the Arnco barrier and other ‘street furniture’.

Police say two people were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.