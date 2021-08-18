Here's 23 thugs and dodgy drivers from Northampton, Paulerspury and Earls Barton all sentenced by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 9

Patrice Mkkonnen Uylett, aged 58, Queenswood Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £146, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £34, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, three penalty points.

Campbell James Deegan, aged 26, Woolmonger Street, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating, criminal damage; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, pay compensation of £100, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Connor Gavin Rogers, aged 24, of Greenwood Road, St James, failed to comply with requirements of order following release from prison; seven days in prison.

Keenan Niall Berrill, aged 30, of Ellis Way, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police constable; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, pay compensation of £200, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Robert James Walker, aged 33. of Collyweston Road, Rectory Farm, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; community with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

Sherman Gary Joyce, aged 57, of Booth Lane North, Northampton, obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty, discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Tamara Lorraine Cooper, aged 37, Bramhall Rise, Northampton, assaulted a police constable by beating, obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty; fined £240, compensation of £30.

Jim Retief, aged 28, of Broad Street, Earls Barton, drink-driving, speeding; fined £700, surcharge £70, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Stuart Martin Doyle, aged 38, Campbell Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; discharged conditionally for two years, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Ransford Ohenebeng, aged 43, of Junction Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 18 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Adam Michael Harvey, aged 39, of Grafton Street, Northampton, speeding on March 24, 2019; fined £560, six penalty points.

Adam Michael Harvey, aged 39, of Grafton Street, Northampton, speeding on May 30, 2019; fined £186, surcharge £74, costs £85, three penalty points.

Sara Hemley, aged 31, of Cubleigh Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £36, costs £85, six penalty points.

Gloria Nsia Senya, aged 28, of Wildacre Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £154, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Richard David Baker, aged 34, of High Street, Paulerspury, speeding; fined £253, surcharge £32, costs £85, five penalty points.

Ion Bezvesnicu, aged 29, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £220, three penalty points.

Ion Bezvesnicu, aged 29, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £88, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Grigore Dicusara, aged 23, of North Oval, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Gica Irischi, aged 58, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £169, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on August 10

Elizabeth Edgley, aged 19, of Glade Close, Northampton, breach of criminal behaviour order; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Viswanath Kandimalla, aged 23, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Stephen John Malin, aged 47, of Melbourne Road, St James, assault by beating, committed an offence while under suspended sentence order; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £50, surcharge £128, costs £200.

Owen Welford, aged 22, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, seven days in prison, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.