Here is everything we know so far about the shooting of a 16-year-old boy which has shocked Northampton this week

Investigations continue today (Wednesday) after a teenager was shot in Northampton two days ago.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident.

Booth Meadow Court

- A 16-year-old boy was shot in the Thorplands area of town shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, September 30

- The boy has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries

- Northamptonshire Police will not confirm if the boy is still in hospital or which hospital he is at

- The force would also not confirm where the boy was injured

- Shortly after the incident police sealed off part of Booth Meadow Court with police tape and officers remained at the scene

- After more than 12 hours of silence, police yesterday (Tuesday) announced at 11.23am they were launching an investigation following the shooting

- The investigation is called Operation Sapphire

- The force said it was normal for investigations of this nature to be given an operation name

- Operation Sapphire has been described as 'fast moving'

- Officers are said to be working 'closely' with the victim and his fmaily

- Officers have been working with the local community to gather information and provide reassurance

- At the time of publication, no arrests have been made

- Witnesses or anyone with information are being encouraged to come forward with information

- Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with any information, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

