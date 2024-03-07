Here are the THREE new locations where police speed camera vans could be parked near Northampton

Here are the THREE new locations where police speed camera vans could be parked in and around Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police sends out its fleet of enforcement vans every day with cameras watching for motorists breaking the law by driving faster than the speed limit, not wearing seatbelts or using their phone behind the wheel.

There are now 38 locations in and around Northampton that are listed on the force’s website after three new spots were recently added.

The new spots are located on either side of the A4500 near Harpole, and the A5 near Watford Gap.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Improving the safety of all road users remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police, both through our proactive roads policing work and our enforcement activity.

“Both the A4500 Harpole and A5 Watford locations have been added as enforcement sites as a result of collisions and excess speed data collected at each one. We will be enforcing at these locations in both marked and unmarked vehicles to help to save lives and prevent injuries.

“A full list and map of all enforcement locations in Northamptonshire is available to the public at https://www.northantspas.com/PAWeb/Public/Content/15.”

Here are the two new locations and the other 35 locations where Northamptonshire Police’s enforcement vans could be parked in and around Northampton, according to the Northamptonshire Police website. Accurate as of March 6, 2024.

Our images are illustrative only and do not indicate the precise locations where these vans park, which could change without notice.

