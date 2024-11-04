Hectic weekend for Northamptonshire's police dogs as six arrests made after variety of incidents

Northamptonshire’s police dogs had a hectic weekend, as six arrests were made following a variety of incidents.

The police dogs and their handlers were called to a number of incidents over the weekend, in which they helped to make arrests – one of which led to a charge.

Arrests were made on suspicion of driving offences, drugs offences and more.

Below are details of the four incidents police dogs were called to over the weekend.

Two men, aged 42 and 32, were arrested at around 1.30pm on Saturday (November 2) in Lodore Gardens, Northampton, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. According to police, the white Mercedes van had been stolen from Arbour View Court at about 9.30pm on Thursday, October 31. The 42-year-old man from Northampton was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and the 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

At around 10am on Sunday (November 3) a black Toyota Prius was stopped in Paxton Road, Northampton. Officers searched the driver and car and a 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were found by PD Socks. Mohammed Amer Munir of Brent was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, driving while disqualified and with no third-party insurance. He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 4) where he was remanded in custody until his next court hearing at Northampton Crown Court on December 16.

A white Vauxhall Combo van was stopped by officers in Newton Road, Rushden at around 1.10pm on Sunday (November 3). A 54-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Also over the weekend, a 19-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, both of Northampton, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was assaulted between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Friday, November 1. The woman has been released on police bail and the man is still in custody.