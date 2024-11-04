Hectic weekend for Northamptonshire's police dogs as six arrests made after variety of incidents
Northamptonshire’s police dogs had a hectic weekend, as six arrests were made following a variety of incidents.
The police dogs and their handlers were called to a number of incidents over the weekend, in which they helped to make arrests – one of which led to a charge.
Arrests were made on suspicion of driving offences, drugs offences and more.
Below are details of the four incidents police dogs were called to over the weekend.
- Two men, aged 42 and 32, were arrested at around 1.30pm on Saturday (November 2) in Lodore Gardens, Northampton, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. According to police, the white Mercedes van had been stolen from Arbour View Court at about 9.30pm on Thursday, October 31. The 42-year-old man from Northampton was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and the 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
- At around 10am on Sunday (November 3) a black Toyota Prius was stopped in Paxton Road, Northampton. Officers searched the driver and car and a 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were found by PD Socks. Mohammed Amer Munir of Brent was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, driving while disqualified and with no third-party insurance. He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 4) where he was remanded in custody until his next court hearing at Northampton Crown Court on December 16.
- A white Vauxhall Combo van was stopped by officers in Newton Road, Rushden at around 1.10pm on Sunday (November 3). A 54-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation.
- Also over the weekend, a 19-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, both of Northampton, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was assaulted between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Friday, November 1. The woman has been released on police bail and the man is still in custody.