Heartless thief who stole from Northampton charity shop among these cases dealt with by magistrates

Ofenders from Northampton, Daventry, Harpole, Weedon and Ecton were among these cases dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 9

PATRICK CAWLEY, aged 40, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, stole items of a value unknown from Co-op, stole items of a value unknown from BP, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with a community order, committed a further offence during the period of a suspended sentence; 48 weeks in prison, prosecution costs £100, disqualified for five years.

REYNOLDS ANNAN, aged 32, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, stole an article of a value unknown, belonging to Scope charity shop; 70 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50.00, costs £85.00.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

REYNOLDS ANNAN, aged 32, of Penrhyn Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100.00, costs £60.00.

AMINE ZAID, aged 50, of Arthur Street, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £200, compensation £100, surcharge to fund victim services £80.00, costs £85.00.

KLEANDI CANAJ, aged 28, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £368, surcharge £147.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 10 months.

CALVIN OCHAN, aged 23, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, obstructed police; fined £100, surcharge £40.00, costs £85.00.

WESLEY DOWNING, aged 43, of no fixed abode, stole laundry baskets containing chocolate of a value unknown from B&M, stole a laundry basket containing cleaning products to the value of £194.84 belonging to B&M, stole a laundry basket containing cleaning products to the value of £227.13 from B&M.; 12 weeks in prison.

VITALIE VASILACHI, aged 38, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £540.00, surcharge £216.00, costs £200.00.

THOMAS JAMES TAYLOR, aged 36, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.

■ These cases were heard on September 10

TAMMY CARR, aged 39, of no fixed abode, possession of heroin and cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00.

LOUIS BARR, aged 30, of Tithe Road, Weedon, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £714.00, surcharge £286.00, costs £300.00, disqualified for 12 months.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, stole ready meals and alcohol mixer to the value of £15.00 from Co-op; possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; five weeks in prison suspended for six months, compensation of £15.00, costs £720.00.

ZAKOS MICHAEL, aged 30, of no fixed abode, three counts of criminal damage; 18 weeks in prison.

REUBEN WORRELL, aged 33, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, obstructed the railway; community order, costs £85.00.

ISBOR ALI, aged 57, of Wheatfield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, six points.

JOEL JOHN ANDREWS, aged 29, of Mill Road, Whitfield, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

RICARDO JOAO BAPTISTA, aged 47, St Matthews Parade, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

MATTHEW JOHN BOTT, aged 48, of Kingston Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £166.00, surcharge £66.00, costs £90.00, three points.

PHIL CASEY, aged 35, of Houghton Road, Preston Deanery, speeding; fined £700.00, surcharge £280.00, costs £90.00, six points.

VASILE ERMURACHI, aged 61, of Avon Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

DANIEL GARDOS, aged 36, of Campion Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £80.00, surcharge £32.00, costs £90.00, four points.

WAYNE STEVEN HALLIDAY, aged 40, of Booth Park, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £900.00, surcharge £360.00, costs £90.00, six points.

MOHAMMED IZZALDIN, aged 24, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drove an adapted pedal cycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to comply with a no entry sign; fined £733.00, surcharge £293.00, costs £90.00, six points.

JAMES ALEX JOHNSON, aged 28, of Robin Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £517.00, surcharge £206.00, costs £90.00, six points.

ASHFAQ KELOTH VALAPPIL, aged 25, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, six points.

RICHARD LANGFORD, aged 29, of Strobel Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £80.00, surcharge £32.00, costs £90.00, six points.

WILLIAM LAWRENCE, aged 81, of High Street, Ecton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £30.00, surcharge £12.00, costs £90.00, three points.

IRENE ANN LOVESEY, aged 62, of Riverside Drive, Weedon, speeding; fined £433.00, surcharge £173.00, costs £90.00, six points.

ROBERT LUKASILWICZ, aged 36, of Barley Hill Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880.00, surcharge £352.00, costs £90.00, six points.

CLAIRE LOUISE MOLLOY, aged 43, of Delta Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £346.00, surcharge £138.00, costs £90.00, six points.

KUDZAI MUKAZI, aged 37, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £392.00, surcharge £156.00, costs £90.00, six points.

OTIS FITZROY J OTIS, aged 41, of Broughton Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £880, surcharge £352.00, costs £90.00, six points.

VIOREL GHEORGIE, aged 29, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, two counts of carrying a child as a passenger not wearing a seat belt; fined £1,320.00, surcharge £528.00, costs £90.00, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DHARMENDRA PATEL, aged 56, of Lexden Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ASHRAF ALI, aged 37, of Portland Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

BLAKE TIMMS, aged 21, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.