‘He can no longer hurt anyone else’: Police commend survivor’s bravery as Northampton rapist jailed

A police detective has commended the bravery of a rape survivor as her attacker - a Northampton man - has been jailed.

Nicu Botnari, aged 27, previously of the Headlands, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (March 13) after he raped a woman in the early hours of October 11, 2020 in Abington.

Following the incident, the woman reported what happened to the police and Botnari was arrested.

Nicu Botnari has been jailed. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

In December last year, Botnari was found guilty of one count of rape.

Now, Northamptonshire Police has paid tribute to the survivor saying because of her “he can no longer hurt anyone else”.

Lead Investigator – Detective Sergeant Andrea Taylor, said: “As a police force, we never underestimate the courage it takes for a person to report a sexual assault and I want to reassure people that when they do, we will treat their report with sensitivity and confidence.

“Nothing will ever make the survivor in this case forget what Botnari did to her but she should be proud of the incredible bravery she has shown which has resulted in a dangerous rapist being sent to prison. Because of her - he can no longer hurt anyone else.

“This case continues to have a significant impact on her but I hope the conclusion today provides her with some comfort. She has so much going for her and I hope she can now see brighter things on the horizon.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police.”

