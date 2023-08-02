Have your say on extending measures to curb anti-social behaviour in Northampton

The current PSPO covering the Northampton Town area was introduced in 2020 in response to issues of anti-social behaviour which included drug use, street drinking and urinating in public places.

A PSPO is a power that allows councils to impose restrictions on a defined area to tackle problem behaviour under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It can deal with persistent and unreasonable nuisances and anti-social behaviour that has a negative effect on the quality of life for the local community in a particular area and intends to help ensure that members of the public and local communities can use and enjoy open areas and public spaces.

Northampton Guildhall.

There is a legal requirement for the Council to have evidence to show the need for orders to be adopted, varied, or extended, therefore this consultation will be used to gather residents’ views on extending the PSPO for a further 3 years, up to September 2026.

The current Order prohibits:

The use of intoxicating substances, including illegal or psychoactive substances

Having an item in possession to use/take an intoxicating substance, this includes needles and smoking devices that are not e-cigarettes

Consumption of alcohol in unauthorised or unlicensed open areas, for example on streets

Urinating or defecating in public places, unless a toilet has been provided for that purpose

Spitting

Riding a bike or scooter when requested not to do so by the Police or a Council authorised person

Busking when requested not to do so by the Police or a Council authorised person

Failure to comply with the Order is subject to a fine.

The current Order also has provision for the control of dogs, however this has been removed from this renewal and is now covered under a separate Order. A full version of the updated PSPO can be viewed on the West Northamptonshire Council website.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services, said: “We welcome the views of all local people and businesses and I hope everyone who cares about Northampton will take the opportunity to give us their feedback as part of this consultation.

"Creating safer communities with less anti-social behaviour is one of the Council’s top priorities and we hope that by renewing this Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) we can help deter nuisance behaviour and make Northampton a safer and more pleasant place to live, work, and visit for everyone."