Have you seen this trailer? Police are appealing for witnesses after it was stolen from Northampton neighbourhood

Police are appealing for witnesses after a trailer was stolen from a Northampton neighbourhood.

The incident happened between 10pm on Monday May 12, and 4am on Tuesday May 13, in Wootton.

Police say a blue Land Rover Defender 90, Ifor Williams trailer and three-tonne Kubota digger were stolen.

The digger and the Land Rover have since been recovered but the trailer is still missing so police are appealing for information.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000274861.