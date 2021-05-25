Have you seen these motorbikes stolen during Wellingborough burglary?

These bikes were stolen from the property in Finedon Road, Wellingborough

Police investigating a burglary in Wellingborough in which two motorbikes were stolen are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between midnight and 6am on Monday, May 3, a shed at a property in Finedon Road in the town was broken into.

Items including a green and white Kawasaki EN450, a white pit bike, a hover board and a grey Carrera Subway men’s hybrid bicycle were stolen.