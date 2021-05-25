Have you seen these motorbikes stolen during Wellingborough burglary?
Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in which they were taken
Police investigating a burglary in Wellingborough in which two motorbikes were stolen are appealing for witnesses and information.
Between midnight and 6am on Monday, May 3, a shed at a property in Finedon Road in the town was broken into.
Items including a green and white Kawasaki EN450, a white pit bike, a hover board and a grey Carrera Subway men’s hybrid bicycle were stolen.
Anyone with information about the burglary or who has seen any of the stolen items, including the two bikes pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000243799.