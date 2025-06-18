'Harry Dunn's family were let down by the most senior leader' says commissioner about former Northamptonshire Police chief

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire has said Harry Dunn’s family were “let down by the most senior leader” of the police force, at the time.

Danielle Stone has released a statement following the publication of an independent review looking at the investigation into the 19-year-old’s death. The commissioner also met Harry’s family and their representative to apologise for the failings identified.

The 118-page report found a series of “clear and significant shortcomings” by the police force, including leadership failures, poor communication, and missed opportunities in the early days of the investigation. It makes 38 recommendations to improve how the force handles serious and complex cases – some of which may be rolled out nationally. The recommendations include making sure all personnel receive regular training on critical incident management, the need to review guidance on international and diplomatic immunity, improve engagement with victims’ families in major and critical incidents, review expectations of family liaison officers and more.

Now, Danielle said Harry’s family were "let down by the most senior leader of that time”. Nick Adderley was the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police at the time of the investigation, but was later dismissed for gross misconduct.

Danielle said: “Harry’s family were profoundly let down when they most needed to have trust in Northamptonshire Police.

“This review shows that the investigators were committed to finding justice for Harry, and they worked with care and dedication to give the family answers. Investigators are singled out for their good work and care for Harry’s family.

“But these police officers and Harry’s family were let down by the most senior leader of that time, whose actions damaged the family’s confidence in Northamptonshire Police.

“I have apologised to Harry’s family – I am dismayed by how they were treated, and I know that no words can make up for the harm caused.

“This report is clear and unflinching. Now it has been published, I will ask the Chief Constable for assurance that the recommendations are being implemented, so that no other family has the same experience as Harry Dunn’s.”

Danielle added that the purpose of the review is to “improve investigations for the future and there are clear areas of learning for Northamptonshire Police”.

Following the review, Harry’s family released a powerful statement. They said: “Harry was left to die on the roadside. Sacoolas was not arrested, even though the police had every power to do so. She fled the country, and they didn’t tell us. They mishandled vital evidence, including Harry’s clothing, which we now know was left in storage for years with his remains still on it.

“Now, the focus must turn to ensuring that every single recommendation in this report is implemented, and not just here in Northamptonshire, but across the country. No family should ever again be treated the way we were.

“We will never stop fighting for Harry. But today, at least, the truth of the failings of Adderley and the force he “led” has been recognised.”