Northants PCSOs Mark Foster and Dan Freeman, Naomi from Off the Streets NN with Cam Whyld and Ben Ryrie (EMAS)

The kits are used during any severe bleed trauma incidents and contain medical equipment in a locked cabinet. They can be accessed by the public under the guidance of a trained NHS professional when calling 999 in an emergency.

Cam Whyld, Director of Happy to Help CIC, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support Off The Streets with the installation of these life-saving kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our community hubs are a focal point of support for residents living nearby, so are easily accessible in the case of an emergency. Several of our hubs also include defibrillators that can be accessed in the same way, by calling 999.”

Rav Jones installing a Bleed Kit

Off The Streets is a Northamptonshire-based Community Interest Company, formed in August 2021, to help eradicate knife crime in the county. In addition to distributing the kits, they deliver talks to local schools, provide training and attend festivals to raise awareness around the dangers of knife crime.

Rav Jones, Director of Off the Streets NN CIC, said: “We are glad to see organisations such as NPH doing what they can to support us in our effort to provide such important equipment for people within our communities.

“Our hope is that these kits will never be needed, but we are thankful to Happy to Help for providing them. If they save just one life, then it has been worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the cabinet was installed, Cam Whyld and Rav Jones met with local PCSOs Dan Freeman and Mark Foster, as well as Ben Ryrie from East Midlands Ambulance Service, to talk through how the kits work.

PCSO Dan Freeman said: “We support the addition of the bleed control kits – whilst most residents won’t ever need to use them, anything that makes the community feel more reassured is welcome.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service Community Support Officer, Ben Ryrie, added: “The kits are there to be used in an emergency for any severe bleed trauma incident.

“If a member of the public needs to use one, they can gain access to the equipment and support needed to potentially save a life by calling 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad