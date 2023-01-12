Handling stolen goods, theft, assaults, carrying a weapon, drugs and driving offences dealt with by Northampton magistrates
Sentences include a year in prison, unpaid work, fines and compensation
■ This case was heard on December 24
GABRIEL MOLDOVAN, aged 27, of Abington Grove, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £769, surcharge £308, costs £85, disqualified for four months.
■ These cases were heard on December 26
ALAN RONALD DAY, aged 34, of Park Square, Northampton, breached court order; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.
LINCOLN EDWARD INGRAM, aged 36, of Emmanuel Court, Northampton, breached court order; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.
STEVEN JOHN PRAIDE, aged 55, of Newton Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.
■ This case was heard on December 28
DALE ROBERT THOMPSON, aged 35, of no fixed abode, handling stolen goods, assaulted a police officer; compensation of £750.
■ These cases were heard on December 29
BARRY MARTIN DAY, aged 41, of North Holme Court, Northampton, stole goods value £315.30 from Sainsbury, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.
■ These cases were heard on December 30
LIAM PATRICK KIERAN BLANCHFIELD, aged 21, of Barrack Road, Northampton, carried a kitchen knife in a public place, breached court order, intentionally strangled a person, assault by beating; 12 months in prison, surcharge £187, costs £620.
MATTHEW JAMES THOMPSON, aged 38, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating, intentionally strangled a person; 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £500, surcharge £187, costs £85.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.