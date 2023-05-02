Handbag stolen from woman in her 70s' mobility walker in Northamptonshire Tesco

A handbag was stolen from a mobility walker belonging to a woman in her 70s while she was shopping in a Northamptonshire Tesco.

The incident happened inside the Tesco store in Old Tiffield Road, Towcester between 11am and 11.10am on Thursday, April 13.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

