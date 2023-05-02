Handbag stolen from woman in her 70s' mobility walker in Northamptonshire Tesco
Police want to speak to the man pictured
A handbag was stolen from a mobility walker belonging to a woman in her 70s while she was shopping in a Northamptonshire Tesco.
The incident happened inside the Tesco store in Old Tiffield Road, Towcester between 11am and 11.10am on Thursday, April 13.
Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000221788.