Handbag stolen from woman in her 70s' mobility walker in Northamptonshire Tesco

Police want to speak to the man pictured

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read

A handbag was stolen from a mobility walker belonging to a woman in her 70s while she was shopping in a Northamptonshire Tesco.

The incident happened inside the Tesco store in Old Tiffield Road, Towcester between 11am and 11.10am on Thursday, April 13.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police officers want to speak to this man who they believe could help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000221788.