Gutsy shopkeepers sent a would-be robber packing after he demanded cash in a late-night hold-up in Northampton on Tuesday (May 17).

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could have key information about the incident, at the ACS Store in Adnitt Road, Abington.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A man entered the store at around 9pm and demanded cash.

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery want to identify the hooded male seen near the ASC Store in Adnitt Road on Tuesday night. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

"However, the store owners challenged the man, forced him out of the shop and locked the door.

“Officers want to identify the man in the image and believe he may have information which could help their investigation.

"Although the image does not show his face, officers are hoping that someone may recognise the man by his clothing — a green hooded top, dark blue jeans, and black trainers. He is also described as white, about 6ft 2in and slim.”