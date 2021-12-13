Group of men break into Northampton home with hammer

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Old Barn Court, Lings on Wednesday, December 8, between 7.50pm and 8.30pm.

A group of men entered a property in the area using a hammer. They left shortly afterwards and nothing was stolen.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area.