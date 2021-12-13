Group of men break into Northampton home with hammer
Nothing was stolen but police are appealing for witnesses
Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:57 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:58 pm
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Northampton.
The incident happened in Old Barn Court, Lings on Wednesday, December 8, between 7.50pm and 8.30pm.
A group of men entered a property in the area using a hammer. They left shortly afterwards and nothing was stolen.
Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who has footage of any suspicious activity in the area at the time is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.