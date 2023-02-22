Group of 10 attack two teenage boys near war memorial in Little Irchester

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were assaulted near the war memorial in Daniels Road, Little Irchester.

The assault took place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, February 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “A group of young males assaulted a 14-year-old boy and when a 13-year-old boy intervened, he was chased and punched in the face.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault

"The 14-year-old fell to the ground, where he was continued to be assaulted.

"The group of 10 offenders were aged between 14 and 15-years-old and wearing tracksuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is believed the incident started on the A509 near to the Embankment before continuing at the war memorial in Daniels Road, Little Irchester.

"Officers investigating the assault would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could help to identify the offenders.”

Witnesses or anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000089078.