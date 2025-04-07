Group dressed in balaclavas chased delivery driver in Northampton and threatened to stab him

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:14 BST
A group of men, dressed in balaclavas, chased a delivery driver in Northampton and threatened to stab him.

The incident happened in Gloucester Avenue, Delapre, near the convenience shop, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, March 22.

Police say a group of males chased a delivery driver on a bike.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “During the incident, the group who were all dressed in black and wore balaclavas, threatened to stab the driver – although no weapons were seen. The delivery driver didn’t stop, and the group walked off.

The incident happened in Gloucester Avenue.
The incident happened in Gloucester Avenue.

“Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have been approached in a similar manner or seen a group of males acting aggressively in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 25000167099.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

