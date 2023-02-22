A Kettering burglar broke into his dead neighbour’s home – only to be caught in the act by the man’s grieving sister.

Nigel Dexter, 35, forced his way into the property in Highfield Road through a ground floor window on January 28 last year.

But the sister of the man who lived there, who had recently died, found him inside holding her brother’s laptop.

Dexter appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court

When Dexter saw her he dropped the laptop and fled but, after he had gone, the deceased man’s sister realised items were missing from the home including jewellery and original Star Wars figures.

One of the items taken was a gold sovereign ring which was worth between £500 and £1,000. Police said Dexter went on to sell it to a Cash Converters shop for just £100.

An investigation led to Dexter’s arrest and subsequent charge for burglary. On Monday at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on March 24.

Lead investigator PC Keith Doyle, said: “The woman who found Nigel Dexter in her brother’s home was going through enough as a result of her grief and Dexter’s actions only succeeded to heighten her distress.

“I am really pleased that Dexter has pleaded guilty to this offence and I hope he spends some time reflecting on his actions in order to move forward and make better life choices.