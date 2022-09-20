Greyhound owner sought after five-year-old girl's face bitten by dog in Northampton pub garden

Police want to find the owner of a dog which bit a five-year-old girl’s face in a Northampton pub garden.

Officers believe the child ran past a greyhound dog in the garden of the Whitehills pub between 6.20pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, August 27.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the girl needed medical treatment, adding: “We are asking the dog’s owner, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000500748.”