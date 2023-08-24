News you can trust since 1931
Grants scheme launched to mitigate youth violence and knife crime in West Northants

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), in partnership with the Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) has launched a new grants scheme to mitigate youth violence and knife crime in West Northants.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:38 BST

Grants of up to £10,000 are available for Voluntary and Community Sector organisations who have identified projects, either new or existing, that aim to alleviate youth violence and knife crime in local communities.

These projects can be prevention or intervention projects, including projects that promote community safety, deter potential offenders, or provide support and resources to at-risk individuals or groups to prevent their involvement in violence and crime.

Registered charities, voluntary or community groups, constitutionalised clubs that engage with young people, and not-for-profit organisations can submit an expression of interest form to WNC outlining their project to be considered for the funding.

Knife crime
Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “We want to make West Northamptonshire a safer place for everyone and working in partnership with other organisations and community groups is crucial to achieving this.

“This funding will enable these organisations to continue their valuable work with young people while enabling local people to become actively involved in developing solutions to protect and improve our communities.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said: “Tackling youth violence and knife crime at the earliest stage is something that can only be achieved by all the agencies working together, and local community groups.

“Communities are often best placed to make a difference and understand how best to prevent crime and support young people in their area, and I am certain that investing in these groups will be a powerful tool in tackling violence.”

Find more information and view the full criteria for applications on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework.

If you would like to speak to the Community Funding Grants Team about your project or your eligibility to apply for this grant, email: [email protected] including your contact telephone number, as a telephone conversation can sometimes clarify a question more efficiently.