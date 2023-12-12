Good Samaritans who helped robbery victim in Northampton town centre asked to come forward
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for good Samaritans who helped a robbery victim in Northampton town centre to come forward.
The incident happened in Gold Street on Monday (December 11) between 7pm and 7.30pm when a man was assaulted and robbed of his phone opposite the Travelodge hotel, before members of the public came to his aid.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There is only a brief description of the suspect who was wearing a blue hat, black long-sleeve top and black jeans. He ran off towards Drapery.
“In addition to the members of public who stepped in to help, officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured the robbery on CCTV or dash-cam footage.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000761404.