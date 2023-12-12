Good Samaritans who helped robbery victim in Northampton town centre asked to come forward

A man was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for good Samaritans who helped a robbery victim in Northampton town centre to come forward.

The incident happened in Gold Street on Monday (December 11) between 7pm and 7.30pm when a man was assaulted and robbed of his phone opposite the Travelodge hotel, before members of the public came to his aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There is only a brief description of the suspect who was wearing a blue hat, black long-sleeve top and black jeans. He ran off towards Drapery.

The incident happened opposite the Travelodge in Gold Street.

“In addition to the members of public who stepped in to help, officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured the robbery on CCTV or dash-cam footage.”