Good Samaritans help woman as she fought off man attempting to grab cash in Northampton

Good Samaritans came to the aid of a woman as she fought off a man who was attempting to steal cash from her at a petrol station in Northampton.

The incident happened at Mill Lane fuel station at about 3.45pm on Friday, April 14.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident occurred as the woman in her 40s was using the cashpoint at the side of the fuel station when a male stood behind her, pushed the woman and attempted to grab her cash.

The woman was using the cash machine at the petrol station in Mill Lane.

“Several good Samaritans came to the woman’s assistance as she fought off the offender, who was wearing a black hooded sports jacket and grey jogging bottoms. He fled empty-handed.”

Now officers are appealing for the good Samaritans who came to the woman’s aid to get in touch.

