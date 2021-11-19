Good Samaritan steps in after woman assaulted at Corby bus stop

George Street bus stops, Corby

A good Samaritan stepped in to help after a woman was assaulted as she waited for a bus in Corby.

Police are now appealing for the person who came to her aid to contact them as they investigate the incident, which took place at about 2pm on Wednesday (November 17).

The victim was waiting at a stop for the number 1 bus in George Street, opposite McDonald’s, when a man approached her, causing her distress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she took out her phone to call police the man struck it from her hand to the floor, before grabbing her hand.

When the bus arrived at about 2.20pm the man blocked her from getting on it.

At this point another woman stepped in to ask if the victim was OK, before the victim ran after the bus as it started to leave.