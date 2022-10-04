Good Samaritan stabbed after helping woman surrounded by males near Northampton petrol station
Police plea for witnesses to 2am assault in Grafton Street
Police have revealed a good Samaritan suffered stab wounds in an arm after going to the aid of a woman surrounded by three males near Northampton town centre.
Officers have now issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident in the early hours of August 31 in Grafton Street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Tuesday (October 4): “A man intervened after he saw three males around a lone woman near to the petrol station between 2am and 3am. This resulted in the man being stabbed in the forearm.
Most Popular
“We would like anybody who may have been in the Grafton Street area at around the time of this incident to come forward as they could have information which could help our investigation.”
Witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage can call 101 using incident number 22000505976 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.