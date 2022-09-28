Gold-toothed Rushden man wanted by police for serious drugs charges

This gold-toothed man is wanted by police in relation to serious drugs charges.

Officers are appealing for any information about the whereabouts of Tyrone Anderson, 29, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court to face serious drugs charges.

Anderson, of Rushden, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, however failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

But this is not the first time officers have appealed for help in finding him as they ran similar appeals in both February and July this year.

Anyone who has seen Tyrone, has information about where he is or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.