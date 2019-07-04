Girl, 12, raped in Irchester Country Park

Police investigating the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Irchester Country Park have issued an e-fit of the suspect as they appeal for information.

The attack happened between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, May 11, close to the railway museum, when the victim was on her way to meet a friend.

It was reported to Northamptonshire Police on June 25 and an investigation was launched.

The suspect is described as a white man with a tanned complexion, approximately 6ft and aged about 40.

He was skinny and had a piercing to the middle of his right eyebrow.

The victim described the man as having big hands, with bitten fingernails, and a tattoo of writing in dark ink across his collarbone, at the bottom of the front of his neck. It is not known what the wording was.

The suspect wore a dark blue baggy hooded sweatshirt, plain black tracksuit bottoms, cheap-looking off-white or cream trainers with laces in the same colour, and a gold-coloured bracelet.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit, has information about his identity, or witnessed or has information about the rape, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.