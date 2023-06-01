Gang damages man's mobility scooter and takes belongings during incident in Northampton park

A gang damaged a man’s mobility scooter and took some of his belongings during an incident in a Northampton park.

It happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on May 26, when the man was travelling through Eastfield Park, off Booth Lane.

Police say he was approached by a group of young males who damaged the scooter, leaving it unusable, and took a carrier bag of belongings.

Police are appealing for witnesses.