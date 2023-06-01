News you can trust since 1931
Gang damages man's mobility scooter and takes belongings during incident in Northampton park

Police appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

A gang damaged a man’s mobility scooter and took some of his belongings during an incident in a Northampton park.

It happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on May 26, when the man was travelling through Eastfield Park, off Booth Lane.

Police say he was approached by a group of young males who damaged the scooter, leaving it unusable, and took a carrier bag of belongings.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone who has information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000322157.