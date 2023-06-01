Gang damages man's mobility scooter and takes belongings during incident in Northampton park
Police appealing for witnesses
A gang damaged a man’s mobility scooter and took some of his belongings during an incident in a Northampton park.
It happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on May 26, when the man was travelling through Eastfield Park, off Booth Lane.
Police say he was approached by a group of young males who damaged the scooter, leaving it unusable, and took a carrier bag of belongings.
Anyone who has information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000322157.